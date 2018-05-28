French Open headlines and sidelines - Day 2

French Open headlines and sidelines on Monday, the second day of the 2018 tournament:

Headlines

+ Ex-champion Wawrinka knocked out by Garcia-Lopez

+ Rain halts Nadal, Sharapova

+ Azarenka loses on Grand Slam return

+ Djokovic eases through

+ Argentine lucky loser wins -- after 1,000km road trip

Sidelines

Dad's life not child's play for Ferrer

-- Former finalist David Ferrer admits being a new dad is tough on his tennis.

The 36-year-old Spaniard became a father three weeks ago and the fatiugue was on show as he lost to compatriot Jaume Munar 3-6, 3-6, 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 on Monday.

"Everything has changed for me. Being a father is very nice, but it also has drawbacks. It makes me laugh that many parents only talk about the beautiful, but it's also hard and there are sacrifices."

Liverpool keeper needs pat on shoulder

-- Australian Open champion and dedicated Liverpool supporter Caroline Wozniacki said the team's gaffe-prone goalkeeper Loris Karius needs to be cheered-up.

Karius was responsible for two goals as Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 3-1 in the Champions League final and has even received death threats.

"It's a very difficult situation for him. You never know if he gets another chance at a Champions League final. All you can do is give him a pat on the shoulder and try and cheer him up, because I'm sure he's feeling terrible himself right now," said Wozniacki after reaching the second round on Monday.

"I think all you can do is try and make him feel a little bit better."

Hair problems

-- Frenchman Benoit Paire sported bright bleached hair to go with his dark beard during a four-set win over Roberto Carballes Baena.

"My hair is very damaged. It's burnt. My head is burning," he said. "I'll have to go back to the hairdresser, and she'll see what she can do. But I don't dislike it. It's just a different style."

Who's saying what

"Well, physically, let's start with that, it's an experience that you go through, and men don't go through the whole physical experience of becoming a parent. And I think mentally it's a little bit different attachment and a different thought process when you become a parent, compare men to women."

-- Former world number one Victoria Azarenka compares fatherhood to motherhood.

"Next question."

-- Combustible Australian Tomic responds to a question asking if he has reflected on his place in tennis and his desire to play the sport.

"She has no idea what tennis is, really. She has no idea how to count it.

"And actually, she told me that she didn't know that it was the end of the match until everybody was clapping."

-- Marco Trungelliti's grandma steals the show after the Argentina player drove 1000km from Barcelona to Paris to take part in the French Open as a lucky loser -- and win

"It's a great chance if you are a lucky loser -- if you can't drive, you crawl."

-- Ernests Gulbis on Trungelliti's epic voyage

-- "I did (do hypnotherapy), but then I stopped. I found a better solution. I talk to my best friend who is here, and we talk a lot, and since the beginning of the year it's helped me a lot."

-- World No. 51 Paire, the gift that keeps on giving.

Numbers up

60 -- Wins at Roland Garros for 2016 champion Novak Djokovic

30 -- The current world ranking of former champion and last year's runner-up Stan Wawrinka. The three-time Grand Slam champion will drop out of the top 250 after losing to Garcia-Lopez.

4 -- The amount of points that Naomi Osaka lost in the last six games of her win over Sofia Kenin as she roared back from 5-1 down in the second set.

2 -- Number of French Open matches won by Azarenka in five years since reaching the semi-finals in 2013. The former world number one missed the tournament in 2014 and 2017 and was also knocked out in round one in 2016.