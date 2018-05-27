Froome wins Giro d'Italia for Grand Tour treble

Britain's Chris Froome completed a sensational comeback to win the Giro d'Italia on Sunday for a rare Grand Tour treble after the 21st and final stage in Rome.

Froome, 33, became the first Briton to win the race in the Giro's 101-year history after a 115km closed circuit race through the streets of the Italian capital.

The Team Sky rider becomes just the third cyclist after France's Bernard Hinault (1972/73) and Belgian Eddy Merckx (1982/83) to win all three Grand Tours in succession -— the Tour de France, Tour of Spain and the Giro d'Italia.

Froome finished ahead of defending champion Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) of the Netherlands in the overall standings, with Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) third.

Ireland's Sam Bennett (Bora) sprinted to victory in the 21st and final stage, his third of this year's race, after pipping four-stage winner Elia Viviani (Quick Step) at the line.