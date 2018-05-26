Who are you? Guide to French Open stars' rivals

Who are the players looking to take down the top stars in this year's French Open:

Simone Bolelli (ITA)

1st rd opponent: Defending champion Rafael Nadal

Ranking: 130

Age: 32

Head to head with Nadal: Nadal leads 5-0

French Open best: 3rd rd in 2008 and 2015

-- The 32-year-old Italian has slipped down the rankings in recent years and only took a place in the main draw as a lucky loser on Saturday when Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov pulled out of the tournament with injury. Bolelli, who has spent most of his season playing on the second-tier Challenger Tour, was thrashed by Colombian Santiago Giraldo 6-0, 6-2 in qualifying but will now face Nadal for a sixth time.

Ricardas Berankis (LTU)

1st rd opponent: German second seed Alexander Zverev

Ranking: 92

Age: 27

Head to head with Zverev: First meeting

French Open best: 1st rd in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017

-- In four appearances at Roland Garros, Berankis has never won a match at the the tournament. Hasn't won a match on main ATP Tour this year since February. Best Grand Slam performance was a run to the Australian Open third round in 2011 and 2013 where he lost to Andy Murray.

Rogerio Dutra Silva (BRA)

1st rd opponent: 2016 champion and 12-time major winner Novak Djokovic

Ranking: 132

Age: 34

Head to head with Djokovic: Djokovic leads 1-0

French Open best: 2nd rd in 2017

-- Dutra Silva won his first and only main draw match last year on his seventh visit to the tournament, seeing off Russia's Mikhail Youzhny before losing in four sets to Canadian sixth seed Milos Raonic. Djokovic won their only meeting in the last 64 at the US Open in 2012, dropping just five ganes. Dutra Silva has never managed to reach the top 50 in his career with his best being 63.

Kristyna Pliskova (CZE)

1st rd opponent: Three-time champion Serena Williams

Kristyna Pliskova has never reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament (GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP)

Ranking: 70

Age: 26

Head-to-head with Williams: First meeting

French Open best: First round in 2013, 2016 and 2017

-- The Czech has never managed to match the achievements of her twin sister and former world number one Karolina, and is yet to reach the second week of a Grand Slam tournament. The left-handed Pliskova won her only WTA Tour title in Tashkent in 2016.

Alison Riske (USA)

1st rd opponent: Top seed Simona Halep

Ranking: 105

Age: 27

Head-to-head with Halep: Halep leads 2-0

French Open best: Second round in 2014

-- Riske announced herself to American tennis fans with a surprise run to the 2013 US Open last 16 as a wildcard, including a victory over former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova. But she has struggled this year and dropped outside the world's top 100, failing to win a match on clay until a run to the final in Nuremberg this week.

Richel Hogenkamp (NED)

1st rd opponent: Former world number one and 2012 and 2014 Roland Garros champion Maria Sharapova

Ranking: 134

Age: 26

Head to head with Sharapova: Sharapova leads 1-0

French Open best: Second round in 2017

-- The Dutchwoman, one of the few openly gay players on the WTA Tour, has qualified for the main draw in Paris for the second successive year. Made the second round in 2017 where she was defeated by Elise Mertens of Belgium. Lost her only previous meeting with Sharapova in the last 16 at Wimbledon in 2015, going down in straight sets.