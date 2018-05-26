Ricciardo stays within limits and on track

Daniel Ricciardo said he avoided pushing the limits to ensure he stayed on track Saturday to take pole for Red Bull at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Australian was mindful of the dangers of taking too many risks after team-mate Max Verstappen crashed out in final practice, wrecking his car and qualifying last.

"It's always in the back of your mind here, I guess because the risk and reward is very real and it was proven this morning,'' he said.

"It's one of those things. It's there, but it's at the back of your mind because to be fast you can't think about those things.

"Knowing we've had a great package all weekend, obviously we need to push it, but I don't think we need to overdrive it as obviously the car is performing well.

"Just hit your marks and keep it clean I guess. Obviously we are all pushing each other -- particularly myself and Max in the same team.

"It's no surprise these things can happen and as I said when we are lapping 1:10s, 1:11s, there's very little room for error.''

Ricciardo was the only driver to go under 1:11 as he produced a record lap for pole and will start Sunday’s race ahead of two former Monaco winners -- Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari and championship leader Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes.

He said he felt certain that he would be able to reproduce his practice and qualifying form in race conditions and using different tyres.

He said: "Thursday seemed mixed for everyone, some people suffered a lot, I think graining at the front.

We didn't do a very long run, but what we did was OK. I am OK for tomorrow, I feel confident, I think we will still be able to one-stop.''