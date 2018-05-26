spo

Del Potro to make last-minute decision on French Open participation

Juan Martin del Potro said on Saturday he will make a last-minute call on whether or not to play at the French Open as he continues to struggle with a thigh injury.

Del Potro is trying to get fit in time for the French Open (AFP)

The Argentinian last played 10 days ago at the Rome Masters, where he pulled out of his quarter-final against David Goffin while trailing the Belgian 6-2, 4-5.

"I'm probably going to play on Tuesday, I have a day and a half left (to be ready), I'm going to see day-to-day," said the world number six.

"I'm making this effort because it's Roland Garros."

The 29-year-old former US Open champion is due to play Frenchman Nicolas Mahut in the first round and is seeded fifth for the tournament which gets underway on Sunday.