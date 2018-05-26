Del Potro to make last-minute decision on French Open participation

Juan Martin del Potro said on Saturday he will make a last-minute call on whether or not to play at the French Open as he continues to struggle with a thigh injury.

The Argentinian last played 10 days ago at the Rome Masters, where he pulled out of his quarter-final against David Goffin while trailing the Belgian 6-2, 4-5.

"I'm probably going to play on Tuesday, I have a day and a half left (to be ready), I'm going to see day-to-day," said the world number six.

"I'm making this effort because it's Roland Garros."

The 29-year-old former US Open champion is due to play Frenchman Nicolas Mahut in the first round and is seeded fifth for the tournament which gets underway on Sunday.