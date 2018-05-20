Otaegui wins second European Tour event in Belgium

Spain's Adrian Otaegui won his second European Tour title on Sunday when he defeated Benjamin Hebert of France by two shots in the final of the Belgian Knockout.

The new format was played over 90 holes at the Rinkven Golf Club in Antwerp, with 36 holes of stroke play on Thursday and Friday cutting the field from 144 to 64, followed by six rounds of nine-hole knockout stroke play to determine a winner.

Hebert edged ahead first in the final but Otaegui hit the front on the sixth as a hat-trick of birdies guided him to three-under and a second win in head-to-head competition.

Scotland's David Drysdale finished third after beating Englishman James Heath by one shot in the 3rd/4th play-off.

"I'm very happy, very relaxed now after the last nine holes against Ben that were very tight," Otaegui told europeantour.com after the conclusion of the first European Tour event in Belgium in 18 years.