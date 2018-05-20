Ban rules Wallaby Arnold out of first Ireland Test

Australia lock Rory Arnold was banned Sunday for three weeks, ruling him out of contention for the first Test against Ireland in Brisbane on June 9.

His suspension came after he was red-carded Saturday while playing for ACT Brumbies against Golden Lions in a Super Rugby match in Johannesburg.

Arnold, who had been yellow-carded earlier in the game, was sent off for shoulder charging Lions flyhalf Elton Jantjies, striking the South African in the jaw.

Super Rugby organisers SANZAAR said in a statement that the excellent disciplinary record of Arnold plus his remorse and guilty plea reduced a potential six-week ban to three.

The dismissal had a crucial bearing on the Super Rugby game as Brumbies saw a three-point lead overturned soon after and they lost 42-24.

Australia host Six Nations champions Ireland on three consecutive Saturdays from June 9 in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.