Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father Zinedine's Real

Luca Zidane, the son of Real Madrid coach Zinedine, made his debut on Saturday in goal for the Spanish giants but admitted it was "a bitter-sweet experience".

The 20-year-old was handed his first start in Real's final league game of the season which ended 2-2 at Villarreal.

"I'm happy for my debut, but the result is a bit bitter-sweet," said Luca after Real gave up a 2-0 lead.

"My dad told me yesterday that I would play and he told me to make the most of this moment. It made me really proud to play with the best in the world.

"The guys also said just to enjoy the moment."

Real coach Zinedine Zidane has four sons -- two of them have now played for the European champions after Enzo featured in midfield in 2016 before moving to Alaves and then Lausanne in Switzerland.

"He was the only one of the squad who had not started this year," said Zinedine as he justified picking his own son to start Saturday.

"He is a player like any other in the squad and in the end he played, he did well."

However, Luca was quick to dampen expectations of emulating his famous World Cup-winning father.

"When I play, I'm Luca, not Zidane," said the French Under-20 international.

Luca joined Real's academy when Zidane was playing for the club in 2004 and has been a regular presence in the squad this season.

He was born in May 1998, a month before his father inspired France to win the World Cup.

On Saturday, he had little chance with Villarreal's first goal when Roger Martinez unleashed a stunning strike into the top corner.

But the young keeper hesitated when Samu Castillejo struck the equaliser five minutes from time.