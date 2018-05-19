Rising son: Luca Zidane makes bow for Zinedine's Real

Luca Zidane, the son of Real Madrid coach Zinedine, made his debut on Saturday in goal for the Spanish giants but admitted it was "a bitter-sweet experience".

The 20-year-old was handed his first start in Real's final league game of the season which ended 2-2 at Villarreal.

"I'm happy for my debut, but the result is a bit bitter-sweet," said Luca.

"My dad told me yesterday that I would play and he told me to make the most of this moment. It made me really proud to play with the best in the world.

"The guys also said just to enjoy this moment."

Real coach Zinedine Zidane has four sons -- two of them have now played for the European champions after Enzo featured in midfield in 2016 before moving to Alaves and then Lausanne in Switzerland.

"He was the only one of the squad who had not started this year," said Zinedine.

"He is a player like any other in the squad and in the end he played, he did well."

Luca was quick to dampen expectations of emulating his famous World Cup-winning father.

"When I play, I'm Luca, not Zidane," said the French Under-20 international.