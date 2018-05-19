US first lady returns to White House after kidney procedure

US First Lady Melania Trump returned to the White House on Saturday after undergoing a procedure for a kidney condition and is "doing really well," President Donald Trump said.

"Great to have our incredible First Lady back home in the White House," the president said on Twitter. "Melania is feeling and doing really well. Thank you for all of your prayers and best wishes!"

The Slovenia-born former model underwent an embolization procedure on Monday for a "benign" kidney condition, according to her communications director Stephanie Grisham.

Embolization is most frequently used to cut off the flow of blood to a tumor or growth.

While the procedure is often performed on an outpatient basis, it is not uncommon to stay overnight to treat the pain.

The White House offered no explanation the First Lady's longer stay.