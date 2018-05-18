Lyon stun Toulon on tries scored to make Top 14 semi-finals

Lyon reached the French Top 14 semi-finals for the first time on Friday despite drawing 19-19 with favourites Toulon, advancing courtesy of scoring two tries to their opponents' one.

The extra-time win against the three-time European champions gave Lyon a semi-final clash against Montpellier next weekend.

Toulon led 13-6 and then 19-16 in extra-time before New Zealand-born Australian international fly-half Mike Harris booted his third penalty of the match seven minutes from the end to secure the draw and victory.

Toulon, bidding for a seventh successive appearance in the semi-finals, trailed 6-3 at the end of the first period after Harris and Anthony Belleau traded penalties.

But they eventually stormed into the lead thanks to a try from English winger Chris Ashton after 56 minutes with Belleau adding the extras.

But Lyon stormed back with full-back Toby Arnold and flanker Dylan Cretin scoring what proved to be the crucial tries.

Francois Trinh-Duc had kicked a penalty for Toulon for 16-11 before Cretin's score.

Trinh-Duc made it 19-16 in extra-time before Harris's decisive kick.