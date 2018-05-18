Five-time world champion Ogier in dramatic Portugal exit

Five-time world champion Sebastien Ogier suffered a nightmare crash on the Rally of Portugal on Friday when his car veered off the road and into trees.

Ogier's Ford Focus came to grief on the fifth stage when the 34-year-old misjudged a left turn, ran wide and became embedded in the trees a few metres below the track.

Despite being shaken, Ogier and his co-driver Julien Ingrassia "are doing well but will not take any further part today", announced their M-Sport team.

Ogier, who won the Portugal race in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2017, has not yet pulled out of the race but his crash on Friday has ended his chances of a sixth triumph in the country.

He was in fourth place overall when the accident happened.

Earlier Friday, the Toyotas of Ott Tanak and Jari-Matti Latvala were also forced to retire.

By the end of the day, Belgium's Thierry Neuville, in a Hyundai, was in the lead with a 17.7-sec advantage over Britain's Elfyn Evans in a Ford Fiesta and 24.3 seconds ahead of teammate Daniel Sordo of Spain.