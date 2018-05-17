O'Reilly the hero as Canada beat Olympic champs Russia

Canada knocked out Olympic champions Russia out of the world championships following an overtime thriller in Copenhagen on Thursday.

Ryan O'Reilly of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres scored the overtime winner after Russia had three times fought back to level the scores in a 4-4 draw in normal time.

The afternoon's other quarter-final saw the United States beat the Czech Republic 3-2 in Herning.

Two goals from Patrick Kane of the Chicago Blackhawks proved decisive after the Czechs had bounced back from a 2-0 first period deficit to level at 2-2 by the end of the second.

The US will play either reigning champions Sweden or Latvia in the last four, while Canada will play Finland or Switzerland.

The other two quarter-finals take place on Thursday evening.

Canada have won the gold medal 26 times since the first world championships in 1920.

The Soviet Union dominated the event from the start of the 1960s until its dissolution, winning it 20 times in 25 editions.

Since then, Russia have won gold five times, bettered only but Sweden and the Czechs with six and Canada with seven.