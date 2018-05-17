Guardiola signs new deal to remain at Man City until 2021

Pep Guardiola signed a new deal to remain as Man City coach until 2021 on Thursday after a record-breaking season which saw the club run away with the Premier League title.

Guardiola masterminded an historic campaign as City became the first side in English football history to achieve 100 points in a top-flight campaign, adding the title to their League Cup triumph.

The 47-year-old claimed his strong relationship with City's vibrant young side had convinced him to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium.

"I am so happy and excited. It's a pleasure to be able to work here," Guardiola said.

"I enjoy working with our players every day and we will try to do our best together in the coming years.

"As a manager, you have to feel good to be with the players –- and I feel good."

Guardiola had one season left on his City deal before signing the new two-year extension.

If he completes the whole length of his new contract, Guardiola will have spent five years at City, longer than his time in charge of Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

The Spaniard left Barcelona after four seasons as manager to take a sabbatical and spent three years at Bayern before joining City in 2016.

Throughout the second half of the season, Guardiola had said he did not intend to discuss his future until the summer.

But City's Abu Dhabi-based owners have given the green light to the improved terms within four days of City's last game of the season -- a 1-0 win at Southampton that took them to the 100-point milestone.

With his future settled, Guardiola has set his sights on leading City to sustained success over the next three years.

"I will focus on the desire of my players to become a better team and every day that's what I will try to do –- to improve on the pitch and improve our players," Guardiola added.

"We have a young squad with an average age of 23 and we want to keep taking steps forward and maintain the levels we've achieved this season."