Lyon's Armitage banned for Top 14 playoffs

Lyon's former England international Delon Armitage will miss the upcoming Top 14 playoffs after being handed a three-week ban by the French league (LNR) on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old, who can play on either the wing or at full-back, has been suspended for an "unsportsmanlike and dangerous act of play" against Montpellier on the final day of the regular season earlier this month.

Montpellier centre Jan Serfontein has also been slapped with a one-game ban, after the ex-Springbok charged into a ruck without using his arms in the same game.

His teammate and fellow South African Jannie du Plessis was cited but not suspended.

Lyon visit Toulon in the first round of the Top 14 playoffs on Saturday, with the winner to take on Montpellier in the semi-finals on May 25 in Lyon.