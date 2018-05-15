Ireland return to Chicago for Italy Test

Six Nations Grand Slam champions Ireland will return to the scene of their famous victory over the All Blacks when they face Italy at Chicago's Soldier Field in November, it was announced on Tuesday.

Ireland, who stunned New Zealand 40-29 at the venue in 2016, will face the Azzurri in a one-off Test on November 3.

The match will be part of a triple-header of games played at the venue on the same day.

The USA mens and women's team will take on New Zealand's Maori All Blacks and the reigning women's world champion Black Ferns respectively.

"Irish Rugby is delighted to be returning to Chicago," Ireland Rugby Football Union commercial director Padraig Power said in a statement.

"We are looking forward to an exciting match against Italy who are a well-coached and dangerous team."

Chicago has regularly hosted rugby internationals in recent years.

New Zealand have played at Soldier Field twice while Australia faced the USA in a warm-up for the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Rugby is steadily growing in popularity in the United States with San Francisco set to host the Rugby World Cup Sevens in July following the launch of a professional league -- Major League Rugby -- last month.