Fortuyn's freed killer seeks to move abroad

The killer of flamboyant far-right Dutch politician Pim Fortuyn Tuesday asked a court to quash a requirement that he must report to police regularly so he can move abroad.

Volkert van der Graaf urged the court to lift one of the key terms of his 2014 release, which means he must report to police every six weeks, the Dutch news agency ANP said.

Van der Graaf, 48, was jailed for 18 years for the 2002 cold-blooded shooting of the outspoken and openly gay Fortuyn, an act that shattered the liberal Netherlands' image of itself as a unified and secure society.

He shot the hugely popular Fortuyn, 54, in the head just days before elections in which the Pim Fortuyn List (LPF) party was expected to make major gains on the back of an anti-immigration ticket.

Lawyers for the Dutch state said they had no problem with van der Graaf moving abroad, but insisted he should still report regularly to police.

His lawyer said van der Graaf wanted to move to a new country as he "wants to build a new life elsewhere in the world. He cannot find a paid job here."

It was not clear where he wanted to move to, nor whether he would be accompanied by his partner and child. The court will hand down its verdict on May 29.

Van der Graaf was also banned afer his 2003 trial from having any contact with Fortuyn's family, and from talking about the case to reporters.

Widely seen as the forerunner of today's Freedom Party (PVV), led by controversial rightwing politician Geert Wilders, Fortuyn labelled Islam a "backward culture" and called for Dutch borders to be closed to immigration.