Swede Lagergren wins Sicilian play-off for first Tour title

Joakim Lagergren opened his European Tour account when the Swede beat Mike Lorenzo-Vera in a play-off at the Sicilian Open on Sunday.

France's Lorenzo-Vera held a two shot lead going into the fourth round but four birdies in the opening nine holes left Lagergren in front by two.

He signed for a 68 to put him level with Lorenzo-Vera on 16 under and a superb approach to eight feet set up a birdie and his first title at the first extra hole.

England's Andy Sullivan and Australian Lucas Herbert tied for third, one shot behind Lorenzo-Vera.

"I've been waiting for this moment my whole career," said Lagergren who was emulating another first-time Swedish winner Alexander Björk's victory at last month's China Open in his 131st European Tour appearance.