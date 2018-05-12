Season over for Boks star Lambie after Cup final knee injury

South African fly-half Pat Lambie will miss the rest of the season after suffering knee ligament damage in just the third minute of Racing 92's European Champions Cup final defeat by Leinster on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Lambie, capped 56 times by the Springboks, will be ruled out of the French side's remaining games in the Top 14.

"Yes it looks like (the season is over)," Lambie said after his team's 15-12 defeat.

"The diagnosis doesn't look that good. It looks like I won't be playing for a month or for a few months. With ligaments, that's six to nine months.

"It's a long recovery but it's not the end. I will be back -- exactly when I'm not sure."

Racing face either Toulouse or Castres in the Top 14 semi-finals on May 27.