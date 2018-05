Two-time champion Petra Kvitova reached the Madrid Open final once again on Friday with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 win over Czech compatriot Karolina Pliskova.

Kvitova, the 2011 and 2015 champion in the Spanish capital, also stretched her current winning run to 10 matches.

The left-handed 10th seed will face Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, who knocked out Caroline Garcia of France 6-2, 6-2, in Saturday's final.