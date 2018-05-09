Ford suspends production of best-selling US truck

Ford announced Monday it was suspending production of the F-150, the best-selling truck in the United States, after a supply chain crisis.

The news, announced on a telephone conference, will temporarily close an assembly plant near Dearborn, Michigan. The plant employs around 4,000 workers who will be on mandatory layoff.

Earlier this week, the US automaker said another 3,600 workers at its F-150 facility in Kansas City, Missouri were being laid off.

Ford says it is short on some important parts to manufacture the popular vehicle, after the explosion a week ago at its supplier Meridian Lightweight Technologies, whose main shareholder since 2013 is the Chinese group Wanfeng Auto Holdings.

Dealers, however, still have inventory.

The F-150 is the best-selling vehicle in the United States, and the engine of Ford's profits.