Juventus crush AC Milan 4-0 to win fourth consecutive Italian Cup

Juventus crushed AC Milan 4-0 on Wednesday at the Stadio Olimpico to win a fourth consecutive Italian Cup.

It was the 13th Cup win for Juventus, who are also poised to become the first Italian team to complete the double for four years in a row.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are one point away from claiming a seventh consecutive Serie A title with two games to play.

The Turin giants piled the pressure on their rivals after a balanced first half, Gennaro Gattuso's Milan crumbling under the pressure with two goalkeeping errors from young goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and a Nikola Kalinic own goal.

Mehdi Benatia opened the floodgates after 56 minutes for the first of a double on the night for the Moroccan with Douglas Costa also finding the net in the space of nine minutes. Kalinic turned the goal into his own net for the fourth after 76 minutes.

AC Milan -- sixth in Serie A -- had been hoping for a win which would have guaranteed them a place in the Europa League group phase.