Reigning NBA champion Warriors reach brink of West final

Kevin Durant scored 38 points to power the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors over New Orleans 118-92 on Sunday and within one victory of the Western Conference Finals.

Stephen Curry added 23 points as the Warriors seized a 3-1 lead in their best-of-seven second-round series, which they would clinch with a home victory Tuesday.

The Warriors seek a fourth consecutive trip to the NBA Finals and their third crown in four seasons.

The host Pelicans, led by 26 points and 12 rebounds from Anthony Davis, never led while Golden State stretched the lead as large as 26 points.

Durant added nine rebounds while Draymond Green had eight points, nine rebounds and nine assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson added 13 points and Quinn Cook added 12 off the bench.

The Warriors-Pelicans winner will play either the Houston Rockets or Utah Jazz to decide a berth in the NBA Finals, with the Rockets leading that series 2-1 ahead of game four later in Salt Lake City.