Baldassari and Oettl score rare wins in Spanish GP

Italian Lorenzo Baldassarri won the Moto2 race at the Spanish Grand Prix for his second career victory on Sunday, with German Philipp Oettl taking the honours in the Moto3 category.

Baldassarri (Kalex) lead from the start at Jerez de la Frontera, was overtaken but then regained the lead and kept it to the finish.

Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira (KTM) was second and another Italian on a Kalex, Francesco Bagnaia, was third.

The Spanish favourite Alex Marquez (Kalex) crashed when leading.

Oettl (KTM) ended his long wait for a first career win, claiming the plaudits in Moto3 in his 91st race. His father Peter won two GPs in an 11-year career.

Oettl had to battle to the line to hold off Italian Marco Bezzecchi (KTM).

"It's the best way to celebrate my birthday, said Oettl, who turns 22 on Thursday.

Spaniard Marcos Ramirez (KTM) completed the podium after his compatriot Alonso Lopez (Honda), who crossed the line third, was moved down a place as punishment for going off the track.