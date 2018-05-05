South Koreans Park, Shin share storm-hit LPGA Texas lead

South Koreans Jenny Shin and Park Sung-hyun each fired a six-under par 65 to share the lead after Saturday's conclusion of the opening round in the storm-hit LPGA Texas Classic.

The Korean duo held a one-stroke edge on Iceland's Olafia Kristinsdottir and Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn at what has become a 36-hole event due to two days of severe storms.

Lightning and heavy rain Thursday and Friday delayed the start of the first round until late Friday afternoon, forcing organizers to trim the event in half in hopes of a Sunday finish.

Indeed, the second round had already started as the final groups were finishing their last holes of the opening round in suburban Dallas.

Shin had a bogey-free opening round with six birdies in a 10-hole stretch starting with the par-3 seventh. She ran off three birdies in a row starting at the par-4 ninth and added back-to-back birdies at the par-5 15th and par-3 16th.

Park birdied the par-3 second and par-5 fourth and added another to begin the back nine. She made a bogey at the par-3 12th but responded with birdies on four of the past five holes.

Sharing fifth on 67 was a pack of 11 that included China's Liu Yu, Germany's Sandra Gal, Americans Katie Burnett, Mo Martin and Jane Park, South Koreans Kim Sei-young, Ko Jin-young, Hur Mi-jung and Chun In-gee, Denmark's Nicole Larsen and Thailand's P.K. Kongkraphan.