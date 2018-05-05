Bucks to interview Becky Hammon for head coaching job: report

The Milwaukee Bucks plan to interview San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon for their head coaching opening, ESPN.com reported Friday.

Hammon, the first woman to serve as an assistant coach in the NBA, would be the first woman to interview for a head coaching position in the league.

Citing unnamed league sources, ESPN.com reported that Hammon is among at least 10 possible candidates for the job and "isn't considered a frontline candidate".

"...but Milwaukee ownership and general manager Jon Horst were intrigued enough to ask the Spurs for permission to speak with her," the sports website said.

In 2015, Hammon served as head coach of San Antonio's summer league team and led the squad to the summer league title.

She became the first woman to be hired as a full-time assistant coach in a major men's American pro sports league four years ago when she joined Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich's staff.

Hammon played 16 years in the WNBA and also played for teams in Spain and Russia.

She won a bronze medal playing for the Russian national team in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.