Cynthia Nixon narrows gap, but languishes in NY polls

Cynthia Nixon, the "Sex and the City" actress running to become New York's first woman governor, may be narrowing the gap in poor polling numbers, but remains a remote threat to the Democratic incumbant.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, campaigning for a third-term and believed to harbor presidential ambitions, tops Nixon 50-28 percent overall and 64-24 percent among Democrats, according to a Quinnipiac University Poll released Wednesday.

A Siena College poll carried out in March, before Nixon officially announced her candidacy, said Democrats favored Cuomo by 66 to 19 percent.

Peter Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, classified Nixon as a "nuisance" to Cuomo that "only half the electorate knows."

"At this stage she is not running strong enough to make either the Democratic primary or general election challenge successful," Brown said.

Worryingly for Nixon, Quinnipiac also gave Cuomo his highest approval rating since December 2014, saying voters approve 54-39 percent of the job he is doing.

The actress, who has never previously held elected office, shot to fame as workaholic lawyer Miranda on "Sex and the City" from 1998-2004, is running on a progressive platform championing economic equality and eschewing big business.

New York, the fourth most populous state in the United States, goes to the polls to elect a governor on November 6. But registered Democrats must vote first in the party's September 13 gubernatorial primary.