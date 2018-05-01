Knights edge Sharks, Lightning strike Bruins

An overtime goal from William Karlsson gave the Golden Knights a 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks in game three of their NHL playoff duel on Monday.

Karlsson struck after eight minutes of overtime to silence San Jose's fans at the SAP Center in the Western Conference clash.

Karlsson's winning effort dashed San Jose's hopes of completing a comeback which saw them recover from 3-1 down in the third period to force overtime.

A goalless first period gave way to a frenetic second, Timo Meier putting San Jose ahead.

The Knights then scored through Colin Miller, Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith to put the expansion side 3-1 up.

Evander Kane pulled one back for San Jose before Tomas Hertl forced overtime with two minutes left in the third.

In Florida, Canada's Brayden Point scored a goal and contributed three assists as Tampa Bay defeated Boston 4-2 to level their series at one game apiece.

Point provided the first of his assists for Yanni Gourde's opener to put the Lightning ahead 1-0 in the first period.

Charlie McAvoy tied it up for the Bruins near the end of the first period, but Tyler Johnson latched on to another Point assist to leave the hosts 2-1 up at the Amalie Arena.

Czech international Ondrej Palat fired Tamp Bay 3-1 ahead in the third after some deft stickwork but Boston responded with Torey Krug's effort to set up a nervous finish for the hosts.

With less than a minute remaining however, Point got the goal his fine all-round display deserved, when he steered a long range effort into an empty net as Boston pushed forward for a leveller.

Game three in the best-of-seven series takes place in Boston on Wednesday.