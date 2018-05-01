AFP journalists killed in line of duty

Agence France-Presse's chief photographer in Kabul Shah Marai on Monday became the latest of the agency's journalists to die on the job since it was founded in 1944.
Shah Marai died in the second of two explosions which targeted reporters at the scene.
Here are the AFP journalists, whether full time or freelance, and other AFP staff, who died while on mission.
April 2018 - YEMEN: Abdullah al-Qadry, a photographer and videographer.
May 2017 - MEXICO: Javier Valdez. Stringer.
August 2014 - SYRIA: James Foley. Independent journalist.
March 2014 - AFGHANISTAN: Sardar Ahmad. Journalist.
April 2006 - IRAQ: Salah Jalil Al Gharraoui. Administrative officer.
May 2005 - IRAQ: Raed Jaffat. Correspondent.
May 2005 - ITALY: Paolo Cocco. Photographer.
December 2004 - GAMBIA: Deyda Hydara. Correspondent.
June 2003 - DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO: Acquitte Kisembo. Correspondent.
July 2003 - RUSSIA/INGUSHETIA: Ali Astamirov. Correspondent.
September 1995 - KASHMIR: Mushtaq Ali. Photographer.
October 1995 - TUNISIA: Georges Bendrihem. Photographer.
April 1994 - IRAQI KURDISTAN: Lisy Schmidt. Correspondent.
December 1989 - EL SALVADOR: Eloy Guevara. Photographer.
June 1975 - FRANCE: Bernard Cabanes. Journalist.
March 1975 - VIETNAM: Paul Leandri. Journalist.
April 1974 - LAOS/CAMBODIA: Marc Fillioux. Correspondent.
December 1969 - VIETNAM: Alain Saint-Paul. Journalist.
September 1962 - UNITED STATES: Paul Guihard. Journalist.
February 1951 - KOREA: Jean-Marie de Premonville. Journalist.
July 1950 - JAPAN: Maximilien Philonenko. Journalist.