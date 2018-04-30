Asia markets rise as Seoul, won extend gains after Moon-Kim talks

Hong Kong led a rally across most Asian markets on Monday as traders brushed off a slowdown in the US economy, while the boost from last week's historic North-South Korea summit continue to support Seoul and the won.

While figures on Friday showed growth in the world's top economy slowed in January-March, tech firms on Wall Street won support after healthy earnings from Amazon, Microsoft and Intel.

The positive lead from New York provided some much-needed help to Asian tech firms, which have been hammered in recent weeks by worries about the lucrative smartphone market.

Hong Kong-listed AAC Technologies rose more than two percent and Tencent added one percent, while in Taipei, Apple suppliers TSMC and Foxconn were also sharply higher.

On broader markets Hong Kong surged 1.6 percent, with a better-than-forecast Chinese factory activity reading also providing support as it eased concerns about a slowdown in the mainland economy.

Seoul was 0.6 percent higher, while Sydney gained 0.5 percent.

Singapore surged more than one percent, while Wellington, Manila, Taipei and Jakarta were all deep in positive territory.

Tokyo and Shanghai are closed for public holidays.

South Korean traders remain upbeat after Friday's meeting between President Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong Un, which fuelled hopes for peace on the peninsula and Pyongyang's possible denuclearisation.

China-US trade hopes

The talks, which took place weeks before a planned summit between Kim and Donald Trump, have helped push the won up more than one percent against the dollar.

That comes even as the dollar enjoys a fresh bout of buying thanks to broadly positive mood about the world economy and easing worries over the China-US trade spat.

"This week's US trade roadshow to China, which includes (key Trump administration officials) Steven Mnuchin, Robert Lighthizer and Larry Kudlow, has undoubtedly calmed investors nerves triggering an unwind of dollar risk premiums around tariff and trade," said Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trade at OANDA.

"Also, the North Korea talks should play out favourable for the dollar as it evaporates much of the political risk weight that has been hanging around (it) like an anvil in recent months."

The greenback held on to gains against the pound, which took a battering last week after data showed British economic growth slowed sharply in the first three months of the year. The news all but killed any remaining expectations for a Bank of England interest rate rise in May.

Attention this week turns to the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting. While it is not expected to hike borrowing costs its statement Wednesday will be scanned for clues about future moves.

That is followed by the release Friday of US jobs figures for April, which will provide a fresh look at the economy and give an idea about the Fed's monetary policy plans.

- Key figures around 0300 GMT -

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 1.6 percent at 30,758.13

Seoul - Kospi: UP 0.6 percent at 2,507.43

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Closed for a public holiday

Shanghai - Composite: Closed for a public holiday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3773 from $1.3778

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.2127 from $1.2125 at 2100 GMT on Friday

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 109.08 yen from 109.13

Dollar/Korean won: DOWN at 1,067.45 won from 1,076.70 won

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN eight cents at $68.02 per barrel

Oil - Brent North Sea: DOWN 29 cents at $74.35 per barrel

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.2 percent at 24,311.19 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 1.1 percent at 7,502.21 (close)