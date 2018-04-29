US duo Horschel and Piercy win PGA Tour's team event

Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy combined for a closing round of five-under par 67 to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans by one stroke over fellow Americans Jason Dufner and Pat Perez on Sunday.

The Horschel-Piercy pairing rallied from a three-shot deficit to start the alternate shot format final round, vaulting into the top spot with a 22-under par total of 266.

The US duo were one of 17 teams within five shots of the lead at the start of the second foursomes round at TPC Louisiana. The teams played a best-ball format in rounds one and three.

Dufner and Perez finished one shot back in second with a final-round 68.

South Africans Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen were another stroke back in third with a 68.

Third round leaders Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown, who lost in a playoff last year, slumped to a 77 and finished in a tie for 15th, seven shots off the pace.

Piercy drained a three-foot putt for par on the final hole to secure the win, but Horschel had the hottest putter of the two this week.

They birdied their first two holes Sunday and then added two more birdies to begin the back nine as they went head-to-head against Dufner and Perez down the stretch.

Kisner and Brown faltered late with a bogey and double bogey on 15 and 16.