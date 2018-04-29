Racing suffer Machenaud injury blow

Racing 92's hopes of a Top 14 and European Champions Cup double suffered a setback Sunday when French international scrum-half Maxime Machenaud revealed he had ruptured ligaments in his knee and will miss the rest of the season.

The 29-year-old Racing skipper suffered the injury in the 39-15 win over Bordeaux which consolidated the club's place in the play-offs.

His injury means he will miss the European Cup final against Leinster in Bilbao on May 12.

"Very sad to have to announce that the season is finished for me," Machenaud wrote on Instagram.

"Victim of a total rupture of the ligaments. I will have to stay on the sidelines for some time."

As well as missing the remainder of the club season, Machenaud will be ruled out of France's tour of New Zealand in June.