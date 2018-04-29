Tanak takes Rally of Argentina for third career win

Estonia's Ott Tanak claimed his first win as a Toyota driver in the Rally of Argentina and third of his world championship career on Sunday with a commanding weekend performance.

Tanak finished 37.7 seconds ahead of Belgium's Thierry Neuville in a Hyundai and 75 seconds in front of Spain's Dani Sordo in the second Hyundai.

Five-time world champion Sebastien Ogier, who was fourth in an M-Sport Ford, maintains the overall championship lead having won in Monte Carlo, Mexico and Corsica already this season.

"It'a a very special win," said Tanak who moved to Toyota from M-Sport in the summer.

"We didn't know what was going to happen when we changed teams. But we have put in a lot of good work and it's great to see how quickly we have improved."

Results:

1. Ott Tänak-Martin Järveoja (EST/Toyota Yaris) 3h43:28.9, 2. Thierry Neuville-Nicolas Gilsoul (BEL/Hyundai i20) at 37 sec, 3. Dani Sordo-Carlos del Barrio (ESP/Hyundai i20) 1 min 15 sec, 4. Sébastien Ogier-Julien Ingrassia (FRA/Ford Fiesta) 1:58.6, 5. Andreas Mikkelsen-Anders Jaeger (NOR/Hyundai i20) 2:02.6, 6. Elfyn Evans-Phil Mills (GBR/Ford Fiesta) 3:06.3, 7. Kris Meeke-Paul Nagle (GBR-IRL/Citroën C3) 3:25.7, 8. Esapekka Lappi-Janne Ferm (FIN/Toyota Yaris) 4:32.6, 9. Teemu Suninen-Mikko Markkula (FIN/Ford Fiesta) 5:38.6, 10. Pontus Tideman-Jonas Andersson (SWE/Skoda Fabia R5) 12:15.8

Stage winners: Neuville (SS1, SS12, SS17, SS18), Ogier (SS2), Tänak (SS3, SS4, SS6, SS7, SS8, SS9, SS10, SS11, SS13, SS14), Sordo (SS5, SS15), Mikkelsen (SS16)

World championship:

Drivers

1. Sébastien Ogier (FRA/Ford Fiesta) 100 pts, 2. Thierry Neuville (BEL/Hyundai i20) 90, 3. Ott Tänak (EST/Toyota Yaris) 72, 4. Andreas Mikkelsen (NOR/Hyundai i20) 54, 5. Dani Sordo (ESP/Hyundai i20) 45, 6. Kris Meeke (GBR/Citroën C3) 43, 7. Esapekka Lappi (FIN/Toyota Yaris) 40, 8. Jari-Matti Latvala (FIN/Toyota Yaris) 31, 9. Elfyn Evans (GBR/Ford Fiesta) 26, 10. Craig Breen (IRL/Citroën C3) 20

Constructors

1. Hyundai Motorsport 144 pts, 2. M-Sport Ford 129, 3. Toyota Gazoo Racing 124, 4. Citroën Racing 93