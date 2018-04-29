Dubai port operator, Hyperloop team up on high-speed cargo delivery

Dubai's giant port operator DP World on Sunday joined hands with Virgin Hyperloop One to create a global firm that will build high-speed cargo delivery systems.

The new company, DP World Cargospeed, will create futuristic transport systems using Hyperloop's tube-based technology to deliver goods and link existing road, rail and air transport infrastructure.

And while it will require tens of billions of dollars in investments, it already has potential projects in India, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, officials said.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, head of state-owned DP World, said the partnership with Hyperloop, backed by British tycoon Richard Branson, would help "shape the future of global logistics".

The launch was attended by the UAE prime minister and ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashed al-Maktoum.

"With this system you can move any cargo around the world in less than 14 hours, whether you are in China or in the North Pole, it will not take more than 14 hours," Sulayem said.

Branson, who was appointed chairman of the new company, said the project would "enable ultra-fast, on-demand deliveries of high-priority goods".

"On-demand deliveries are a novelty today. Tomorrow it will be the expectation."

In February, Virgin Hyperloop One announced plans for a super-fast rail network linking India's financial capital Mumbai to the city of Pune about 142 kilometres (88 miles) away.

Hyperloop CEO Rob Lloyd said a 10-15 kilometre(six to nine mile) demo track would be built first before construction began along the full route.

The partnership is currently looking at projects in India and the Middle East, but Lloyd they may also look to work in Canada and the United States.

"By the end of the year, I believe we could actually have three government-funded and supported projects underway, two of which could begin construction in 2019 and one in 2020," he told AFP.

"We will have an international group certifying this technology for safety and regulatory approvals for 2022," he said.

The first phase of each project will cost between $300 and $500 million, while a full network carrying millions of passengers a year will require investments ranging between $3 billion and $15 billion, Lloyd said.

The first full super-fast rail network is expected to be in commercial use by 2025, he said.