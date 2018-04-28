Tanak takes huge lead into Argentina finale

Estonia's Ott Tanak won five of Saturday's seven special stages to open up a commanding lead on the Rally of Argentina as he edged closer to his first win as a Toyota driver.

The 30-year-old will take a 46.5-second advantage over Belgium's Thierry Neuville, in a Hyundai, into Sunday's final day.

Tanak dominated the tricky tracks high in the mountains of Cordoba with drivers also having to contend with heavy fog as the day's action unfolded.

Spain's Dani Sordo, in another Hyundai, was in third place at 68 seconds off the lead with five-time world champion Sebastian Ogier down in fourth in his M-Sport Ford, almost two minutes behind.

Three more stages will be held on Sunday with 55km still to be raced.

Standings:

1. Ott Tanak-Martin Jarveoja (EST/Toyota Yaris) 2h58:33.9, 2. Thierry Neuville-Nicolas Gilsoul (BEL/Hyundai i20) at 46.5, 3. Dani Sordo-Carlos del Barrio (ESP/Hyundai i20) 1:08.2, 4. Sebastien Ogier-Julien Ingrassia (FRA/Ford Fiesta) 1:59, 5. Andreas Mikkelsen-Anders Jaeger (NOR/Hyundai i20) 2:13.8, 6. Esapekka Lappi-Janne Ferm (FIN/Toyota Yaris) 2:42.9, 7. Elfyn Evans-Phil Mills (GBR/Ford Fiesta) 2:49.1, 8. Kris Meeke-Paul Nagle (GBR-IRL/Citroën C3) 3:20.4

Stage winners: Tanak (SS9, SS10, SS11, SS13, SS14), Neuville (SS12), Sordo (SS15)