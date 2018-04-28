Young Boys end 32-year wait for Swiss league title

Berne-based Young Boys loosened FC Basel's grip on the Swiss league to claim their first league title in 32 years on Saturday.

Under the helm of Austrian coach Adi Hutter, Young Boys have been the pacesetters this season and wrapped up their first title since 1986 thanks to a 2-1 win against Lucerne.

Frenchman Guillaume Hoarau put Young Boys ahead thanks to a penalty seven minutes into the second half, with Cameroonian Jean-Pierre Nsame wrapping up the win in the 89th minute.

With four games remaining Young Boys boast an unassailable 75 points. FC Basel, on 59, host FC Thoune on Sunday.

FC Basel had won the Swiss league the past eight years in succession.