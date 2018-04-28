Sport

O'Sullivan in 'Mr Angry' clash with Carter in bitter World Championship exit

Ronnie O'Sullivan appeared to deliberately barge into Ali Carter as the five-time winner crashed out of the World Championship in a bitter 13-9 defeat on Saturday.

Britain's Ronnie O'Sullivan, pictured in 2017, snapped at his opponent in the 19th frame of the second round match at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre
Britain's Ronnie O'Sullivan, pictured in 2017, snapped at his opponent in the 19th frame of the second round match at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre (AFP)

O'Sullivan snapped in the 19th frame of the second round match at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre.

The 42-year-old had just fluked a snooker when he and Carter collided at the side of the table in a flash point that defined the match.

Carter walked away without reacting and had a slight smile on his face.

But once back in his seat, O'Sullivan was heard to tell Carter: "That's for being Mr Angry."

He followed that jibe by telling Carter it was his turn to play, sparking Carter to respond: "Thank you very much, very nice of you."

"Stop being angry then," said O'Sullivan, whose shock defeat leaves him without a world title since 2013.

Referee Paul Collier intervened and said: "Right fellas, just play on", with O'Sullivan then saying he was "cool as a cucumber".

O'Sullivan trailed 11-9 at the mid-session interval, but he had been off his game for most of the match and was unable to fight back.

Carter's acrimonious triumph earned him a quarter-final meeting with Mark Williams or Robert Milkins.