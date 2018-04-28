Fuglsang wins in Romandie, Roglic reinforces lead

Astana's Jakob Fuglsang sealed victory in the fourth and penultimate stage of the Tour of Romandie Saturday as overnight leader Primoz Roglic (Lotto NL) reinforced his grip on the yellow jersey.

Danish all-rounder Fuglsang broke clear of a five-man leading group on the descent of the fifth and final climb of the day to solo to victory with a 48sec lead on his four chasers.

Roglic, looking to claim his first overall win in the race, did well to pip closest challenger Egan Bernal, of Team Sky, at the line to finish second and claim more bonus points than the young Colombian.

Slovenian Roglic, a former ski jumper who won a junior world title in the sport in 2007, now leads Bernal by 8secs and Australian Richie Porte by 35 ahead of the final stage around Geneva on Sunday.