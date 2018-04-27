Tanak opens 23-second lead on Rally of Argentina

Estonia's Ott Tanak swept five of the day's eight stages to open a formidable 23-second lead on the opening day of the Rally of Argentina on Friday as world champion Sebastien Ogier struggled.

Toyota driver Tanak finished ahead of Northern Ireland's Kris Meeke in a Citroen with Hyundai's Thierry Neuville down in third place, 29 seconds off the lead.

Five-time world champion Ogier, who has already won in Monte Carlo, Mexico and Corsica this season, is in fifth place at 36 seconds off the lead.

Despite Tanak's dominance, it wasn't all plain sailing for Toyota who saw Jari-Matti Latvala retire with a broken suspension.

Standings

1. Ott Tänak-Martin Järveoja (EST/Toyota Yaris) 1h30:38.6, 2. Kris Meeke-Paul Nagle (GBR-IRL/Citroën C3) at 22.7, 3. Thierry Neuville-Nicolas Gilsoul (BEL/Hyundai i20) 28.6, 4. Dani Sordo-Carlos del Barrio (ESP/Hyundai i20) 29.5, 5. Sébastien Ogier-Julien Ingrassia (FRA/Ford Fiesta) 36.4, 6. Craig Breen-Scott Martin (IRL-GBR/Citroën C3) 41.2, 7. Andreas Mikkelsen-Anders Jaeger (NOR/Hyundai i20) 58.5, 8. Esapekka Lappi-Janne Ferm (FIN/Toyota Yaris) 1:07.9, 9. Elfyn Evans-Phil Mills (GBR/Ford Fiesta) 1:10.3, 10. Teemu Suninen-Mikko Markkula (FIN/Ford Fiesta) 1:33.7

Stage winners: Neuville (SS1), Ogier (SS2), Tanak (SS3, SS4, SS6, SS7), Sordo (SS5)

Retirements: Jari-Matti Latvala-Miikka Anttila (FIN/Toyota Yaris)