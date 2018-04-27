Tanak opens 23-second lead on Rally of Argentina

Estonia's Ott Tanak swept five of the day's eight stages to open a formidable 23-second lead on the opening day of the Rally of Argentina on Friday as world champion Sebastien Ogier struggled.

Toyota driver Tanak finished ahead of Northern Ireland's Kris Meeke in a Citroen with Hyundai's Thierry Neuville down in third place, 29 seconds off the lead.

Five-time world champion Ogier, who has already won in Monte Carlo, Mexico and Corsica this season, is in fifth place at 36 seconds off the lead.

Despite Tanak's dominance, it wasn't all plain sailing for Toyota who saw Jari-Matti Latvala retire with a broken suspension.