Singer Halsey freezing eggs at 23 due to endometriosis

Pop star Halsey, 23, has revealed that she is freezing her eggs due to her struggle with endometriosis, and described how she suffered a miscarriage in the middle of a concert.

The singer -- best known as the voice on The Chainsmokers' chart-topper "Closer" -- said that doctors repeatedly ignored signs that she was suffering from endometriosis, a painful disorder in which tissue normally inside the uterus grows outside it.

Halsey said she had decided to freeze her eggs despite her young age due to concerns about future fertility.

"Doing an ovarian reserve is important to me because I'm fortunate enough to have that as an option," she told the television medical show "The Doctors."

"I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility, about protecting myself," she said.

Halsey has previously told fans about her struggle with the condition, including suffering a miscarriage on stage when she had not even realized she was pregnant.

She told the television interviewers of "the sensation of looking a couple hundred teenagers in the face while you're bleeding through your clothes and still having to do the show."

"I never want to have to make that choice ever again -- of doing what I love, or not being able to, because of this disease," she said.

US health authorities say more than one in 10 women may suffer endometriosis. But Halsey said that doctors tended to minimize female pain and initially told her that she was exaggerating her symptoms or being overly sensitive.

"My whole life, my mother had always told me, 'Women in our family just have really bad periods.' It was just something she thought she was cursed to deal with and I was cursed to deal with," she said.

The electropop singer has witnessed a meteoric career rise over the past few years through the success of "Closer" as well as her own hits such as "Bad at Love" and the millennial-generation anthem "New Americana."