Polish LOT airline says court blocks strike starting May 1

Poland's flaghip carrier LOT said Friday it had obtained a court injunction blocking an indefinite strike that unions announced for Monday over pay demands.

LOT management argued the strike was illegal, notably because only two out of six unions called for it.

Some 900 workers out of the airline's total 1,600 took part in a vote on whether to hold a strike, with more than 800 voting for it.

The unions say the strike action is a result of three years of fruitless pay negotiations with management.

The Warsaw regional court issued a provisional "ban on strike action pending a final ruling", LOT spokesman Adrian Kubicki told AFP on Friday.

The Polish PAP news agency reported the court is due to address the case on May 17.

Contacted by AFP, unions did not immediately respond to the court order.

Monika Zelazik, president of one of the two unions calling for the strike, told reporters earlier on Friday that "we'll protest for as long as employee demands aren't met."

Speaking after Friday's court order, LOT CEO Rafal Milczarski told passengers "there is no danger of a strike starting May 1 and you can safely travel with LOT -- there won't be a strike."

Last year, around seven million passengers travelled with LOT, which flies to 90 destinations around the world.