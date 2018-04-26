Times reporting on Weinstein to be turned into Hollywood film

Harvey Weinstein made a clutch of Oscar-winning films. Now, the disgraced movie mogul will be the subject of a film -- about the accusations of sexual harassment and assault that ended his career and the New York Times team that broke the story.

Brad Pitt's production house Plan B and Annapurna Pictures have acquired the rights to make the film, The New York Times confirmed Thursday. The story was first reported by specialized Hollywood news outlet Deadline.

The film will chronicle the work of Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey investigating Weinstein's misconduct -- stories that recently earned them a Pulitzer Prize, which they shared with Ronan Farrow of The New Yorker.

Producers are looking to Oscar-winning films "Spotlight" and "All the President's Men" as their models for the movie, which will focus not on Weinstein's litany of alleged misdeeds but on the journalists and the obstacles they faced while reporting.

Since the Times and New Yorker articles last October, more than 100 women have publicly accused Weinstein of misconduct ranging from sexual harassment to rape, sparking the #MeToo movement that has seen a string of influential men lose their jobs and reputation.

Weinstein's marriage has ended; he has been under police investigation in London, Los Angeles and New York; he is facing a series of civil lawsuits; and his former production company has been forced to file for bankruptcy.

When the news first broke in the Times, Weinstein himself told The Hollywood Reporter: "The story sounds so good, I want to buy the movie rights."

Representatives of Plan B and Annapurna did not immediately respond to AFP's requests for comment.

Among Weinstein's accusers is Gwyneth Paltrow. At the time she says the movie mogul harassed her, she was dating Pitt, who confronted Weinstein over the incident.