Canada rolls out measures against steel, aluminum transshipments

Canada on Thursday rolled out funding and stepped up efforts to prevent the transshipment of foreign steel and aluminum into the United States and dumping in this country.

The measures, announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in March, include more than Can$30 million (US$23 million) over five years for increased border checks, and the hiring of 40 new officers to investigate trade complaints.

The Canada Border Services Agency will also gather more accurate data on imports "to help better monitor trade trends and better protect our industries and workers against unfair trade," said a statement.

In March, Trudeau pledged to strengthen measures to block backdoor steel shipments after US President Donald Trump announced import duties of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum.

Canada, as the top exporter of steel and aluminum to the US market, along with Mexico had been exempted from new US tariffs.

But on Thursday, the US neighbors were lumped in with the EU, Brazil, South Korea and others in an order lifting the exemptions at month's end, unless each makes trade concessions to the US.