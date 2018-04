Rafael Nadal extended his Open Era record to 40 for consecutive sets won on clay on Thursday when he eased past Spanish compatriot Guillermo Garcia Lopez 6-1, 6-3 and into the Barcelona quarter-finals.

World number one Nadal, chasing an 11th title at the tournament, a week after claiming the Monte Carlo Masters for an 11th time, will next face Slovakia's Martin Klizan.

Qualifier Klizan, ranked at 140, knocked out Novak Djokovic in the second round.