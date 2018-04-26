England bowler Roland-Jones ruled out for season

England and Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones has been ruled out for the rest of the 2018 season after suffering a recurrence of a stress fracture to his back, the county announced on Thursday.

The 30-year-old made an impressive start to his international career last year, taking 17 wickets in four Tests against South Africa and the West Indies at an average of 19.64.

Roland-Jones suffered soreness in his back during the recent game at Derbyshire, which ruled him out of bowling in the second half of the match. Scans confirmed a recurrence of the stress fracture he suffered in September.

"Everybody at the club is devastated for Toby and our immediate thoughts are with him, and that he makes a full recovery," said Middlesex managing director of cricket Angus Fraser.

"I know how frustrating it can be to miss a summer of cricket through injury, having been through this myself on two occasions. The ray of light is that you do recover and you do come back stronger and even more determined."