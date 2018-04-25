Tokyo 2020: Boxing's under-fire rulers lodge crucial report with IOC

Boxing's underfire rulers on Wednesday handed over a crucial report on internal reforms to the International Olympic Committee which is threatening to axe the sport from the 2020 Tokyo Games.

In February the IOC opened an investigation into the sport's controversial governing body and said concerns remained over possible match-fixing at Rio 2016.

The IOC's executive board also froze contacts with and financial payments to the International Amateur Boxing Association (AIBA).

Meeting in Pyeongchang at the February Winter Olympics, the IOC's executive board had said it was "not satisfied" with an earlier report by AIBA about its governance, refereeing and anti-doping issues, and demanded this further report by April 30.

On Wednesday, AIBA director Pat Fiacco told AFP: "The report was delivered on time today.

"The new AIBA is dedicated to transparency and will make the report public as soon as the IOC consents."

An IOC statement warned the AIBA on February 4: "The IOC reserves the right to review the inclusion of boxing on the programme of the Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018 and the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020."

And IOC president Thomas Bach declared at the time: "We are extremely worried about the governance of AIBA," which has as its interim president Gafur Rakhimov, a controversial Uzbekistan businessman.