Pettersen announces pregnancy, pulls out of GolfSixes

Two-time major champion Suzann Pettersen confirmed on Wednesday that she is expecting her first child and has pulled out of next week's GolfSixes event in St Albans.

The 37-year-old Norwegian was due to play alongside Melissa Reid in the European women's team, but Spain's Carlota Ciganda will take her place as female professionals take on their male counterparts in a European Tour event for the first time.

"This is a very happy time for me and my family but my pregnancy hasn't been the most straightforward," Pettersen told ladieseuropeantour.com.

"I have taken the advice of my doctor and will sadly not be able to compete in GolfSixes this year, which is a real shame as I know it would have been a lot of fun. I wish Carlota and Mel the best of luck."

Pettersen has won 15 LPGA Tour titles, including the 2007 PGA Championship and the 2013 Evian Championship.

Next week's GolfSixes will see European Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew partner Ryder Cup skipper Thomas Bjorn, while Georgia Hall and Charley Hull will make up an England women's pairing.

Last week, France's former Solheim Cup player and 15-year tour veteran Gwladys Nocera, 43, revealed she was four months pregnant before announcing her retirement.