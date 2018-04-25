England's Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss World Cup with knee injury

England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss the World Cup after he suffered a knee ligament injury in Liverpool's Champions League semi-final clash with Roma, the club said on Wednesday.

"The extent of the injury means Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to miss the remainder of the campaign for Liverpool, as well as the World Cup finals in Russia with England," the club said in a statement on their website.

The 24-year-old was forced to come off midway through the first half of Liverpool's 5-2 victory in Tuesday's semi-final first leg after picking up the injury during an attempted challenge.

He was assessed by the club's medical team at their Melwood training ground on Wednesday morning and the club have given no specific timescale for a return.