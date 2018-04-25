Astana's Fraile sprints to victory on Tour de Romandie

Astana rider Omar Fraile won the first stage of the Tour de Romandie on Wednesday as Slovenian Primoz Roglic claimed the overall lead.

Spain's Fraile edged out Italian Sonny Colbrelli in a sprint finish at the end of the 166.6km ride to Delemont to continue Astana's excellent recent spell with their 14th win of the season.

Australian Michael Matthews, who won Tuesday's prologue, was dropped on the final climb and lost the yellow jersey to Roglic.

BMC's Rohan Dennis is second in the overall standings with the same time as Roglic, while defending champion Richie Porte sits 13 seconds adrift in 10th.